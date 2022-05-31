 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JagranPrakashan Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 424.59 crore, up 4.48% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 11:01 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jagran Prakashan are:

Net Sales at Rs 424.59 crore in March 2022 up 4.48% from Rs. 406.38 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.30 crore in March 2022 up 44.35% from Rs. 37.62 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.06 crore in March 2022 up 2.08% from Rs. 99.00 crore in March 2021.

JagranPrakashan EPS has increased to Rs. 2.06 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.34 in March 2021.

JagranPrakashan shares closed at 60.95 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.97% returns over the last 6 months and 6.65% over the last 12 months.

Jagran Prakashan
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 424.59 518.51 406.38
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 424.59 518.51 406.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 113.21 124.16 89.01
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.01 -0.01 0.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 93.06 93.36 88.81
Depreciation 30.18 29.52 31.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 133.79 133.06 138.70
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 54.36 138.42 57.89
Other Income 16.52 12.19 9.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 70.88 150.61 67.03
Interest 7.64 7.88 9.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 63.23 142.73 57.94
Exceptional Items -- 5.64 -5.95
P/L Before Tax 63.23 148.37 51.99
Tax 10.83 38.18 16.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 52.40 110.19 35.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 52.40 110.19 35.66
Minority Interest 1.57 -1.39 2.06
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.33 0.12 -0.10
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 54.30 108.91 37.62
Equity Share Capital 52.73 52.73 55.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.06 4.13 1.34
Diluted EPS 2.06 4.13 1.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.06 4.13 1.34
Diluted EPS 2.06 4.13 1.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 31, 2022 10:56 am
