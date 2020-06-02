JagranPrakashan Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 445.56 crore, down 24.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 445.56 crore in March 2020 down 24.84% from Rs. 592.80 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.22 crore in March 2020 down 83.13% from Rs. 66.46 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.25 crore in March 2020 down 61.4% from Rs. 150.92 crore in March 2019.

JagranPrakashan EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.39 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.24 in March 2019.

JagranPrakashan shares closed at 39.35 on June 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -33.53% returns over the last 6 months and -65.48% over the last 12 months.