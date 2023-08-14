English
    JagranPrakashan Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 454.58 crore, up 0.02% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jagran Prakashan are:

    Net Sales at Rs 454.58 crore in June 2023 up 0.02% from Rs. 454.47 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.64 crore in June 2023 up 7.6% from Rs. 41.48 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.03 crore in June 2023 up 1.47% from Rs. 89.71 crore in June 2022.

    JagranPrakashan EPS has increased to Rs. 2.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.57 in June 2022.

    JagranPrakashan shares closed at 101.95 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 49.27% returns over the last 6 months and 46.16% over the last 12 months.

    Jagran Prakashan
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations454.58459.38454.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations454.58459.38454.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials132.70132.96135.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.030.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost98.8297.4494.73
    Depreciation26.9125.7127.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses153.64220.15147.26
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.51-16.9149.55
    Other Income21.6152.8712.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax64.1235.9662.11
    Interest7.3610.637.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax56.7625.3354.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax56.7625.3354.18
    Tax12.971.9313.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities43.8023.4040.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period43.8023.4040.33
    Minority Interest0.74--0.98
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.10-0.130.17
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates44.6423.2841.48
    Equity Share Capital43.5343.5352.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.050.941.57
    Diluted EPS2.050.941.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.050.941.57
    Diluted EPS2.050.941.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 14, 2023 08:22 pm

