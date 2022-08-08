JagranPrakashan Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 454.47 crore, up 68.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 454.47 crore in June 2022 up 68.12% from Rs. 270.32 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.48 crore in June 2022 up 1712.46% from Rs. 2.57 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.71 crore in June 2022 up 244.77% from Rs. 26.02 crore in June 2021.

JagranPrakashan EPS has increased to Rs. 1.57 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in June 2021.

JagranPrakashan shares closed at 57.85 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.52% returns over the last 6 months and -14.49% over the last 12 months.