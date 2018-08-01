JagranPrakashan consolidated Jun-2018 total income from operations at Rs 602.57 crore

Jagran Prakashan has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 602.57 crore and a net profit of Rs 85.41 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018 Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Jagran Prakashan has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 602.57 crore and a net profit of Rs 85.41 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. For the quarter ended Mar 2018 the consolidated total income from operations was Rs 548.03 crore and net profit was Rs 62.77 crore. JagranPrakashan shares closed at 116.25 on July 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -32.96% returns over the last 6 months and -33.97% over the last 12 months. Jagran Prakashan Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 602.57 548.03 591.33 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 602.57 548.03 591.33 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 175.35 160.03 169.81 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.03 0.01 0.01 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 104.07 102.15 99.20 Depreciation 30.71 35.03 32.80 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 159.57 165.43 161.05 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 132.85 85.38 128.46 Other Income 4.90 11.34 12.02 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 137.74 96.72 140.48 Interest 3.11 4.93 7.17 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 134.64 91.79 133.31 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 134.64 91.79 133.31 Tax 46.30 29.04 44.61 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 88.33 62.75 88.70 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 88.33 62.75 88.70 Minority Interest -2.95 -- -2.17 Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.02 0.02 0.04 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 85.41 62.77 86.58 Equity Share Capital 62.28 62.28 62.28 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.84 2.02 2.82 Diluted EPS 2.84 2.02 2.82 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.84 2.02 2.82 Diluted EPS 2.84 2.02 2.82 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Aug 1, 2018 01:40 pm