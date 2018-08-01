JagranPrakashan consolidated Jun-2018 total income from operations at Rs 602.57 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 602.57 548.03 591.33 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 602.57 548.03 591.33 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 175.35 160.03 169.81 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.03 0.01 0.01 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 104.07 102.15 99.20 Depreciation 30.71 35.03 32.80 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 159.57 165.43 161.05 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 132.85 85.38 128.46 Other Income 4.90 11.34 12.02 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 137.74 96.72 140.48 Interest 3.11 4.93 7.17 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 134.64 91.79 133.31 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 134.64 91.79 133.31 Tax 46.30 29.04 44.61 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 88.33 62.75 88.70 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 88.33 62.75 88.70 Minority Interest -2.95 -- -2.17 Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.02 0.02 0.04 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 85.41 62.77 86.58 Equity Share Capital 62.28 62.28 62.28 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.84 2.02 2.82 Diluted EPS 2.84 2.02 2.82 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.84 2.02 2.82 Diluted EPS 2.84 2.02 2.82 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited