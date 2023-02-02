JagranPrakashan Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 488.16 crore, down 5.85% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jagran Prakashan are:Net Sales at Rs 488.16 crore in December 2022 down 5.85% from Rs. 518.51 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.32 crore in December 2022 down 24.42% from Rs. 108.91 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 103.67 crore in December 2022 down 42.45% from Rs. 180.13 crore in December 2021.
JagranPrakashan EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.12 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.13 in December 2021.
|JagranPrakashan shares closed at 73.25 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 33.30% returns over the last 6 months and 6.16% over the last 12 months.
|Jagran Prakashan
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|488.16
|454.16
|518.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|488.16
|454.16
|518.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|149.87
|133.67
|124.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.01
|0.00
|-0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|99.15
|97.19
|93.36
|Depreciation
|26.34
|27.10
|29.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|157.15
|137.30
|133.06
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|55.64
|58.90
|138.42
|Other Income
|21.69
|18.78
|12.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|77.33
|77.68
|150.61
|Interest
|9.75
|10.28
|7.88
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|67.57
|67.40
|142.73
|Exceptional Items
|38.68
|--
|5.64
|P/L Before Tax
|106.26
|67.40
|148.37
|Tax
|23.70
|16.92
|38.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|82.55
|50.48
|110.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|82.55
|50.48
|110.19
|Minority Interest
|-0.08
|0.96
|-1.39
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.16
|0.14
|0.12
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|82.32
|51.58
|108.91
|Equity Share Capital
|52.73
|52.73
|52.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.12
|1.96
|4.13
|Diluted EPS
|3.12
|1.96
|4.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.12
|1.96
|4.13
|Diluted EPS
|3.12
|1.96
|4.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
