    JagranPrakashan Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 488.16 crore, down 5.85% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 11:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jagran Prakashan are:Net Sales at Rs 488.16 crore in December 2022 down 5.85% from Rs. 518.51 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.32 crore in December 2022 down 24.42% from Rs. 108.91 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 103.67 crore in December 2022 down 42.45% from Rs. 180.13 crore in December 2021.
    JagranPrakashan EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.12 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.13 in December 2021.JagranPrakashan shares closed at 73.25 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 33.30% returns over the last 6 months and 6.16% over the last 12 months.
    Jagran Prakashan
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations488.16454.16518.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations488.16454.16518.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials149.87133.67124.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.010.00-0.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost99.1597.1993.36
    Depreciation26.3427.1029.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses157.15137.30133.06
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax55.6458.90138.42
    Other Income21.6918.7812.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax77.3377.68150.61
    Interest9.7510.287.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax67.5767.40142.73
    Exceptional Items38.68--5.64
    P/L Before Tax106.2667.40148.37
    Tax23.7016.9238.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities82.5550.48110.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period82.5550.48110.19
    Minority Interest-0.080.96-1.39
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.160.140.12
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates82.3251.58108.91
    Equity Share Capital52.7352.7352.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.121.964.13
    Diluted EPS3.121.964.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.121.964.13
    Diluted EPS3.121.964.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
