JagranPrakashan Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 488.16 crore, down 5.85% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 488.16 454.16 518.51 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 488.16 454.16 518.51 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 149.87 133.67 124.16 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.01 0.00 -0.01 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 99.15 97.19 93.36 Depreciation 26.34 27.10 29.52 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 157.15 137.30 133.06 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 55.64 58.90 138.42 Other Income 21.69 18.78 12.19 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 77.33 77.68 150.61 Interest 9.75 10.28 7.88 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 67.57 67.40 142.73 Exceptional Items 38.68 -- 5.64 P/L Before Tax 106.26 67.40 148.37 Tax 23.70 16.92 38.18 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 82.55 50.48 110.19 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 82.55 50.48 110.19 Minority Interest -0.08 0.96 -1.39 Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.16 0.14 0.12 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 82.32 51.58 108.91 Equity Share Capital 52.73 52.73 52.73 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.12 1.96 4.13 Diluted EPS 3.12 1.96 4.13 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.12 1.96 4.13 Diluted EPS 3.12 1.96 4.13 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited