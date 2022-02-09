JagranPrakashan Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 518.51 crore, up 28.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 518.51 crore in December 2021 up 28.79% from Rs. 402.61 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 108.91 crore in December 2021 up 39.79% from Rs. 77.91 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 180.13 crore in December 2021 up 21.95% from Rs. 147.71 crore in December 2020.

JagranPrakashan EPS has increased to Rs. 4.13 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.77 in December 2020.

JagranPrakashan shares closed at 69.15 on February 08, 2022 (NSE)