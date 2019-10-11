Jagran Prakashan Q2 PAT seen up 51.5% YoY to Rs. 63.8 cr: Kotak

Q9. "The Gospel of Wealth", is an article that describes the responsibility of philanthropy by the new upper class of self-made rich. He proposed that the best way of dealing with the new phenomenon of wealth inequality was for the wealthy to redistribute their surplus means in a responsible and thoughtful manner. Who has written it?

Kotak has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 19) earnings estimates for the Media sector. The brokerage house expects Jagran Prakashan to report net profit at Rs. 63.8 crore up 51.5% year-on-year (down 0.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 1 percent Y-o-Y (down 4.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 559.1 crore, according to Kotak.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 17 percent Y-o-Y (down 17.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 116.6 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.