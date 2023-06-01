Jagatjit Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 150.15 crore, up 16.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 150.15 crore in March 2023 up 16.98% from Rs. 128.35 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.37 crore in March 2023 up 1.7% from Rs. 8.23 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.41 crore in March 2023 up 1.54% from Rs. 18.13 crore in March 2022.

Jagatjit Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.80 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.88 in March 2022.

Jagatjit Ind shares closed at 101.61 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 31.53% returns over the last 6 months and 71.64% over the last 12 months.