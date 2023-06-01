English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Jagatjit Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 150.15 crore, up 16.98% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:29 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jagatjit Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 150.15 crore in March 2023 up 16.98% from Rs. 128.35 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.37 crore in March 2023 up 1.7% from Rs. 8.23 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.41 crore in March 2023 up 1.54% from Rs. 18.13 crore in March 2022.

    Jagatjit Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.80 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.88 in March 2022.

    Jagatjit Ind shares closed at 101.61 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 31.53% returns over the last 6 months and 71.64% over the last 12 months.

    Jagatjit Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations150.15147.01128.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations150.15147.01128.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials72.0264.7969.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.744.333.25
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.52-2.124.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.9218.1818.39
    Depreciation2.462.502.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses53.7755.0234.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.284.31-3.83
    Other Income18.238.0619.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.9512.3715.58
    Interest7.518.257.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.444.128.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.444.128.31
    Tax----0.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.444.128.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.07-0.04-0.04
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.374.088.23
    Equity Share Capital46.3146.1546.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.800.931.88
    Diluted EPS1.770.911.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.800.931.88
    Diluted EPS1.770.911.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Breweries & Distilleries #Earnings First-Cut #Jagatjit Ind #Jagatjit Industries #Results
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 10:11 am