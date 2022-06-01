Jagatjit Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 128.35 crore, up 12.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 128.35 crore in March 2022 up 12.63% from Rs. 113.96 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.23 crore in March 2022 down 29.23% from Rs. 11.63 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.13 crore in March 2022 up 3.13% from Rs. 17.58 crore in March 2021.

Jagatjit Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.88 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.66 in March 2021.

Jagatjit Ind shares closed at 59.20 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -3.50% returns over the last 6 months and 34.85% over the last 12 months.