Jagatjit Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 128.35 crore, up 12.63% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 10:49 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jagatjit Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 128.35 crore in March 2022 up 12.63% from Rs. 113.96 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.23 crore in March 2022 down 29.23% from Rs. 11.63 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.13 crore in March 2022 up 3.13% from Rs. 17.58 crore in March 2021.

Jagatjit Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.88 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.66 in March 2021.

Jagatjit Ind shares closed at 59.20 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -3.50% returns over the last 6 months and 34.85% over the last 12 months.

Jagatjit Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 128.35 129.04 113.96
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 128.35 129.04 113.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 69.37 70.18 53.76
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.25 3.53 2.22
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.47 -2.10 2.44
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.39 18.51 15.98
Depreciation 2.55 2.45 2.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 34.15 38.93 31.77
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.83 -2.46 5.56
Other Income 19.41 5.92 9.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.58 3.46 15.35
Interest 7.27 7.21 7.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.31 -3.75 8.18
Exceptional Items -- -- 0.38
P/L Before Tax 8.31 -3.75 8.56
Tax 0.04 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.27 -3.75 8.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.04 -0.03 3.07
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.23 -3.78 11.63
Equity Share Capital 46.15 46.15 46.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.88 -0.87 2.66
Diluted EPS 1.85 -0.87 2.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.88 -0.87 2.66
Diluted EPS 1.85 -0.87 2.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Breweries & Distilleries #Earnings First-Cut #Jagatjit Ind #Jagatjit Industries #Results
first published: Jun 1, 2022 10:45 am
