Jagatjit Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 55.27 crore, down 42.89% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jagatjit Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 55.27 crore in March 2019 down 42.89% from Rs. 96.78 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.02 crore in March 2019 up 42.28% from Rs. 24.29 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.61 crore in March 2019 up 244.69% from Rs. 11.48 crore in March 2018.
Jagatjit Ind shares closed at 38.45 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given -16.86% returns over the last 6 months and -51.88% over the last 12 months.
|
|Jagatjit Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|55.27
|55.14
|96.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|55.27
|55.14
|96.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|13.06
|17.86
|37.48
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.77
|0.12
|3.09
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.56
|-0.72
|10.85
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.82
|16.82
|25.73
|Depreciation
|2.45
|2.55
|2.89
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|32.34
|26.75
|42.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.73
|-8.24
|-25.89
|Other Income
|30.89
|10.79
|11.52
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.16
|2.55
|-14.37
|Interest
|29.39
|16.87
|13.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-15.23
|-14.32
|-27.68
|Exceptional Items
|0.28
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-14.95
|-14.32
|-27.68
|Tax
|-1.42
|--
|-3.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.53
|-14.32
|-23.98
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|-0.05
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.49
|-0.27
|-0.26
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-14.02
|-14.59
|-24.29
|Equity Share Capital
|46.15
|46.15
|46.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.21
|-3.34
|-4.90
|Diluted EPS
|-3.21
|-3.34
|-4.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.21
|-3.34
|-4.90
|Diluted EPS
|-3.21
|-3.34
|-4.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited