Jagatjit Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 55.27 crore, down 42.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.27 crore in March 2019 down 42.89% from Rs. 96.78 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.02 crore in March 2019 up 42.28% from Rs. 24.29 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.61 crore in March 2019 up 244.69% from Rs. 11.48 crore in March 2018.

Jagatjit Ind shares closed at 38.45 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given -16.86% returns over the last 6 months and -51.88% over the last 12 months.