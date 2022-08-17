 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jagatjit Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 118.17 crore, up 28.32% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 12:32 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jagatjit Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 118.17 crore in June 2022 up 28.32% from Rs. 92.09 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.40 crore in June 2022 down 106.57% from Rs. 2.13 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.47 crore in June 2022 down 25.17% from Rs. 7.31 crore in June 2021.

Jagatjit Ind shares closed at 61.30 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.05% returns over the last 6 months and -7.40% over the last 12 months.

Jagatjit Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 118.17 128.35 92.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 118.17 128.35 92.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 70.99 69.37 49.07
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.70 3.25 3.24
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.49 4.47 -5.51
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.31 18.39 16.64
Depreciation 2.51 2.55 2.41
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 32.23 34.15 29.83
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.08 -3.83 -3.59
Other Income 9.04 19.41 8.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.96 15.58 4.90
Interest 7.33 7.27 6.98
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.37 8.31 -2.08
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -4.37 8.31 -2.08
Tax -- 0.04 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.37 8.27 -2.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.03 -0.04 -0.05
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.40 8.23 -2.13
Equity Share Capital 46.15 46.15 46.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.01 1.88 -0.49
Diluted EPS -0.98 1.85 -0.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.01 1.88 -0.49
Diluted EPS -0.98 1.85 -0.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Aug 17, 2022
