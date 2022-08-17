Jagatjit Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 118.17 crore, up 28.32% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jagatjit Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 118.17 crore in June 2022 up 28.32% from Rs. 92.09 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.40 crore in June 2022 down 106.57% from Rs. 2.13 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.47 crore in June 2022 down 25.17% from Rs. 7.31 crore in June 2021.
Jagatjit Ind shares closed at 61.30 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.05% returns over the last 6 months and -7.40% over the last 12 months.
|
|Jagatjit Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|118.17
|128.35
|92.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|118.17
|128.35
|92.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|70.99
|69.37
|49.07
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.70
|3.25
|3.24
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.49
|4.47
|-5.51
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|18.31
|18.39
|16.64
|Depreciation
|2.51
|2.55
|2.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|32.23
|34.15
|29.83
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.08
|-3.83
|-3.59
|Other Income
|9.04
|19.41
|8.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.96
|15.58
|4.90
|Interest
|7.33
|7.27
|6.98
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.37
|8.31
|-2.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.37
|8.31
|-2.08
|Tax
|--
|0.04
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.37
|8.27
|-2.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.03
|-0.04
|-0.05
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.40
|8.23
|-2.13
|Equity Share Capital
|46.15
|46.15
|46.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.01
|1.88
|-0.49
|Diluted EPS
|-0.98
|1.85
|-0.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.01
|1.88
|-0.49
|Diluted EPS
|-0.98
|1.85
|-0.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited