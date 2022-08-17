Jagatjit Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 118.17 crore, up 28.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 118.17 crore in June 2022 up 28.32% from Rs. 92.09 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.40 crore in June 2022 down 106.57% from Rs. 2.13 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.47 crore in June 2022 down 25.17% from Rs. 7.31 crore in June 2021.

Jagatjit Ind shares closed at 61.30 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.05% returns over the last 6 months and -7.40% over the last 12 months.