Jagatjit Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 147.01 crore, up 13.93% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 11:53 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jagatjit Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 147.01 crore in December 2022 up 13.93% from Rs. 129.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.08 crore in December 2022 up 207.94% from Rs. 3.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.87 crore in December 2022 up 151.61% from Rs. 5.91 crore in December 2021.

Jagatjit Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 147.01 166.69 129.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 147.01 166.69 129.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 64.79 75.30 70.18
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.33 3.22 3.53
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.12 1.13 -2.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.18 18.93 18.51
Depreciation 2.50 2.54 2.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 55.02 65.99 38.93
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.31 -0.42 -2.46
Other Income 8.06 8.26 5.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.37 7.84 3.46
Interest 8.25 7.42 7.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.12 0.42 -3.75
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.12 0.42 -3.75
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.12 0.42 -3.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.04 0.72 -0.03
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.08 1.14 -3.78
Equity Share Capital 46.15 46.15 46.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.93 0.26 -0.87
Diluted EPS 0.91 0.25 -0.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.93 0.26 -0.87
Diluted EPS 0.91 0.25 -0.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited