Jagatjit Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 147.01 crore, up 13.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 147.01 crore in December 2022 up 13.93% from Rs. 129.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.08 crore in December 2022 up 207.94% from Rs. 3.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.87 crore in December 2022 up 151.61% from Rs. 5.91 crore in December 2021.