    Jagatjit Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 147.01 crore, up 13.93% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 11:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jagatjit Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 147.01 crore in December 2022 up 13.93% from Rs. 129.04 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.08 crore in December 2022 up 207.94% from Rs. 3.78 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.87 crore in December 2022 up 151.61% from Rs. 5.91 crore in December 2021.

    Jagatjit Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.93 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.87 in December 2021.

    Jagatjit Ind shares closed at 90.50 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 48.36% returns over the last 6 months and 40.64% over the last 12 months.

    Jagatjit Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations147.01166.69129.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations147.01166.69129.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials64.7975.3070.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.333.223.53
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.121.13-2.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.1818.9318.51
    Depreciation2.502.542.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses55.0265.9938.93
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.31-0.42-2.46
    Other Income8.068.265.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.377.843.46
    Interest8.257.427.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.120.42-3.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.120.42-3.75
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.120.42-3.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.040.72-0.03
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.081.14-3.78
    Equity Share Capital46.1546.1546.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.930.26-0.87
    Diluted EPS0.910.25-0.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.930.26-0.87
    Diluted EPS0.910.25-0.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 20, 2023 11:33 am