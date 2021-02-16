Jagatjit Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 109.53 crore, up 87.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 109.53 crore in December 2020 up 87.49% from Rs. 58.42 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2020 up 94.71% from Rs. 13.81 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.44 crore in December 2020 up 1681.13% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2019.

Jagatjit Ind shares closed at 37.20 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 3.33% returns over the last 6 months and 32.86% over the last 12 months.