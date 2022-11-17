Jagatjit Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 166.69 crore, up 63.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 166.69 crore in September 2022 up 63.47% from Rs. 101.97 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.14 crore in September 2022 up 165.9% from Rs. 1.73 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.38 crore in September 2022 up 25.67% from Rs. 8.26 crore in September 2021.

Jagatjit Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.39 in September 2021.

Jagatjit Ind shares closed at 77.80 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 25.59% returns over the last 6 months and 21.00% over the last 12 months.