Jagatjit Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 166.69 crore, up 63.47% Y-o-Y

Nov 17, 2022 / 07:20 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jagatjit Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 166.69 crore in September 2022 up 63.47% from Rs. 101.97 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.14 crore in September 2022 up 165.9% from Rs. 1.73 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.38 crore in September 2022 up 25.67% from Rs. 8.26 crore in September 2021.

Jagatjit Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.39 in September 2021.

Jagatjit Ind shares closed at 77.80 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 25.59% returns over the last 6 months and 21.00% over the last 12 months.

Jagatjit Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 166.69 118.17 101.97
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 166.69 118.17 101.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 75.30 70.99 47.26
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.22 3.70 2.79
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.13 -3.49 4.90
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.93 18.31 16.70
Depreciation 2.54 2.51 2.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 65.99 32.25 40.71
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.42 -6.10 -12.94
Other Income 8.26 9.05 18.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.84 2.95 5.71
Interest 7.42 7.33 7.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.42 -4.38 -1.65
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.42 -4.38 -1.65
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.42 -4.38 -1.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 0.72 -0.03 -0.05
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.14 -4.41 -1.70
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -0.03 -0.03
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1.14 -4.44 -1.73
Equity Share Capital 46.15 46.15 46.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.26 -1.02 -0.39
Diluted EPS 0.25 -0.99 -0.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.26 -1.02 -0.39
Diluted EPS 0.25 -0.99 -0.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Breweries & Distilleries #Earnings First-Cut #Jagatjit Ind #Jagatjit Industries #Results
first published: Nov 17, 2022 07:11 pm