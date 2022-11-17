English
    Jagatjit Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 166.69 crore, up 63.47% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 07:20 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jagatjit Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 166.69 crore in September 2022 up 63.47% from Rs. 101.97 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.14 crore in September 2022 up 165.9% from Rs. 1.73 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.38 crore in September 2022 up 25.67% from Rs. 8.26 crore in September 2021.

    Jagatjit Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.39 in September 2021.

    Jagatjit Ind shares closed at 77.80 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 25.59% returns over the last 6 months and 21.00% over the last 12 months.

    Jagatjit Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations166.69118.17101.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations166.69118.17101.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials75.3070.9947.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.223.702.79
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.13-3.494.90
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.9318.3116.70
    Depreciation2.542.512.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses65.9932.2540.71
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.42-6.10-12.94
    Other Income8.269.0518.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.842.955.71
    Interest7.427.337.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.42-4.38-1.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.42-4.38-1.65
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.42-4.38-1.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items0.72-0.03-0.05
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.14-4.41-1.70
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates---0.03-0.03
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.14-4.44-1.73
    Equity Share Capital46.1546.1546.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.26-1.02-0.39
    Diluted EPS0.25-0.99-0.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.26-1.02-0.39
    Diluted EPS0.25-0.99-0.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 17, 2022 07:11 pm