English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Jagatjit Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 136.66 crore, up 17.26% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:54 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jagatjit Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 136.66 crore in June 2023 up 17.26% from Rs. 116.54 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.64 crore in June 2023 up 159.46% from Rs. 4.44 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.80 crore in June 2023 up 116.12% from Rs. 5.46 crore in June 2022.

    Jagatjit Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.57 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.02 in June 2022.

    Jagatjit Ind shares closed at 149.60 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 59.23% returns over the last 6 months and 137.65% over the last 12 months.

    Jagatjit Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations136.66130.86116.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations136.66130.86116.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials82.1672.0270.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.253.743.70
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.292.52-3.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.5417.9218.31
    Depreciation2.462.462.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses34.2634.4930.62
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.28-2.29-6.10
    Other Income7.0616.389.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.3414.092.95
    Interest6.607.517.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.746.58-4.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.746.58-4.38
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.746.58-4.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.10-0.07-0.03
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.646.51-4.41
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates---0.09-0.03
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.646.42-4.44
    Equity Share Capital46.4146.3146.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.571.40-1.02
    Diluted EPS0.561.37-0.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.571.40-1.02
    Diluted EPS0.561.37-0.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Breweries & Distilleries #Earnings First-Cut #Jagatjit Ind #Jagatjit Industries #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!