Jagatjit Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 136.66 crore, up 17.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 136.66 crore in June 2023 up 17.26% from Rs. 116.54 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.64 crore in June 2023 up 159.46% from Rs. 4.44 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.80 crore in June 2023 up 116.12% from Rs. 5.46 crore in June 2022.

Jagatjit Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.57 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.02 in June 2022.

Jagatjit Ind shares closed at 149.60 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 59.23% returns over the last 6 months and 137.65% over the last 12 months.