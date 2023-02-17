Jagatjit Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 147.01 crore, up 16.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 147.01 crore in December 2022 up 16.29% from Rs. 126.42 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.02 crore in December 2022 up 205.51% from Rs. 3.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.87 crore in December 2022 up 151.61% from Rs. 5.91 crore in December 2021.