Jagatjit Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 147.01 crore, up 16.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 147.01 crore in December 2022 up 16.29% from Rs. 126.42 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.02 crore in December 2022 up 205.51% from Rs. 3.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.87 crore in December 2022 up 151.61% from Rs. 5.91 crore in December 2021.

Jagatjit Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.93 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.87 in December 2021.

Jagatjit Ind shares closed at 91.85 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 49.84% returns over the last 6 months and 40.77% over the last 12 months.