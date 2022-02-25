Jagatjit Ind Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 126.42 crore, up 15.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 126.42 crore in December 2021 up 15.42% from Rs. 109.53 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.81 crore in December 2021 down 382.28% from Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.91 crore in December 2021 down 37.39% from Rs. 9.44 crore in December 2020.

Jagatjit Ind shares closed at 61.40 on February 24, 2022 (BSE)