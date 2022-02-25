Jagatjit Ind Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 126.42 crore, up 15.42% Y-o-Y
February 25, 2022 / 04:17 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jagatjit Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 126.42 crore in December 2021 up 15.42% from Rs. 109.53 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.81 crore in December 2021 down 382.28% from Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.91 crore in December 2021 down 37.39% from Rs. 9.44 crore in December 2020.
Jagatjit Ind shares closed at 61.40 on February 24, 2022 (BSE)
|Jagatjit Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|126.42
|101.97
|109.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|126.42
|101.97
|109.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|70.18
|47.26
|48.11
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.53
|2.79
|2.76
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.10
|4.90
|0.29
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|18.51
|16.70
|17.60
|Depreciation
|2.45
|2.55
|2.35
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|36.31
|40.71
|37.37
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.46
|-12.94
|1.05
|Other Income
|5.92
|18.65
|6.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.46
|5.71
|7.09
|Interest
|7.21
|7.36
|7.81
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.75
|-1.65
|-0.72
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.75
|-1.65
|-0.72
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.75
|-1.65
|-0.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.03
|-0.05
|-0.01
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.78
|-1.70
|-0.73
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.03
|-0.03
|-0.06
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.81
|-1.73
|-0.79
|Equity Share Capital
|46.15
|46.15
|46.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.87
|-0.39
|-0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.87
|-0.39
|-0.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.87
|-0.39
|-0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.87
|-0.39
|-0.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
