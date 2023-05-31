Jagan Litech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.15 crore, up 6.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.15 crore in March 2023 up 6.97% from Rs. 13.23 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2023 up 34.29% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2023 up 31.58% from Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2022.

Jagan Litech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.38 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.06 in March 2022.

Jagan Litech shares closed at 66.43 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 36.69% returns over the last 6 months and 18.52% over the last 12 months.