Jagan Litech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.23 crore, up 32.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.23 crore in March 2022 up 32.62% from Rs. 9.98 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2022 up 2.39% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2022 up 0.76% from Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2021.

Jagan Litech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.06 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.00 in March 2021.

Jagan Litech shares closed at 57.95 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)