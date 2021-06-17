Jagan Litech Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.98 crore, up 73.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.98 crore in March 2021 up 73.49% from Rs. 5.75 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2021 up 118.41% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2021 up 164% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2020.

Jagan Litech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.00 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.48 in March 2020.

Jagan Litech shares closed at 53.85 on June 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 185.68% returns over the last 6 months and 266.33% over the last 12 months.