Jagan Litech Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.75 crore, up 15.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.75 crore in March 2020 up 15.31% from Rs. 4.99 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2020 up 418.62% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2020 up 814.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019.

Jagan Litech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.09 in March 2019.

Jagan Litech shares closed at 15.02 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given 25.17% returns over the last 6 months and 27.83% over the last 12 months.