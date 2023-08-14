English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Jagan Litech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.34 crore, up 4.08% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:57 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jagan Litech Lamps are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.34 crore in June 2023 up 4.08% from Rs. 9.94 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2023 up 54.34% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2023 up 35% from Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2022.

    Jagan Litech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.70 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.47 in June 2022.

    Jagan Litech shares closed at 69.64 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 55.62% returns over the last 6 months and 27.08% over the last 12 months.

    Jagan Litech Lamps
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.3414.159.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.3414.159.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.489.398.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.011.01-1.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.181.161.05
    Depreciation0.340.340.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.741.210.94
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.591.050.39
    Other Income0.140.360.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.741.410.47
    Interest0.050.100.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.691.300.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.691.300.44
    Tax0.180.310.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.511.000.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.511.000.33
    Equity Share Capital7.307.307.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.701.380.47
    Diluted EPS0.701.380.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.701.380.47
    Diluted EPS0.701.380.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Jagan Litech #Jagan Litech Lamps #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:44 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!