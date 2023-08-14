Jagan Litech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.34 crore, up 4.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.34 crore in June 2023 up 4.08% from Rs. 9.94 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2023 up 54.34% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2023 up 35% from Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2022.

Jagan Litech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.70 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.47 in June 2022.

Jagan Litech shares closed at 69.64 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 55.62% returns over the last 6 months and 27.08% over the last 12 months.