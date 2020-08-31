Jagan Litech Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.26 crore, down 34.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.26 crore in June 2020 down 34.6% from Rs. 4.99 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2020 down 82.64% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2020 down 52.27% from Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2019.

Jagan Litech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.63 in June 2019.

Jagan Litech shares closed at 17.54 on August 28, 2020 (BSE) and has given -29.98% returns over the last 6 months and 46.78% over the last 12 months.