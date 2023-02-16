 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jagan Litech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.47 crore, down 3.3% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 02:19 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jagan Litech Lamps are:Net Sales at Rs 12.47 crore in December 2022 down 3.3% from Rs. 12.90 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2022 up 9.71% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.63 crore in December 2022 up 14.79% from Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2021.
Jagan Litech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.16 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.06 in December 2021. Jagan Litech shares closed at 44.45 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.35% returns over the last 6 months and -32.75% over the last 12 months.
Jagan Litech Lamps
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations12.4710.2012.90
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations12.4710.2012.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials9.288.8510.93
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.12-1.62-1.02
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.191.090.92
Depreciation0.340.340.31
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.860.860.98
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.930.690.78
Other Income0.360.090.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.290.791.11
Interest0.170.100.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.120.691.07
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.120.691.07
Tax0.290.190.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.830.500.76
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.830.500.76
Equity Share Capital7.307.167.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.160.701.06
Diluted EPS1.160.691.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.160.701.06
Diluted EPS1.160.691.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 16, 2023 02:00 pm