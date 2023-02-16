Jagan Litech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.47 crore, down 3.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jagan Litech Lamps are:Net Sales at Rs 12.47 crore in December 2022 down 3.3% from Rs. 12.90 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2022 up 9.71% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.63 crore in December 2022 up 14.79% from Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2021.
Jagan Litech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.16 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.06 in December 2021.
|Jagan Litech shares closed at 44.45 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.35% returns over the last 6 months and -32.75% over the last 12 months.
|Jagan Litech Lamps
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.47
|10.20
|12.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.47
|10.20
|12.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.28
|8.85
|10.93
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.12
|-1.62
|-1.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.19
|1.09
|0.92
|Depreciation
|0.34
|0.34
|0.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.86
|0.86
|0.98
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.93
|0.69
|0.78
|Other Income
|0.36
|0.09
|0.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.29
|0.79
|1.11
|Interest
|0.17
|0.10
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.12
|0.69
|1.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.12
|0.69
|1.07
|Tax
|0.29
|0.19
|0.31
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.83
|0.50
|0.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.83
|0.50
|0.76
|Equity Share Capital
|7.30
|7.16
|7.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.16
|0.70
|1.06
|Diluted EPS
|1.16
|0.69
|1.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.16
|0.70
|1.06
|Diluted EPS
|1.16
|0.69
|1.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited