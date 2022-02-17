Jagan Litech Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.90 crore, up 32.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.90 crore in December 2021 up 32.99% from Rs. 9.70 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2021 up 4.12% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2021 up 7.58% from Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2020.

Jagan Litech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.06 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.06 in December 2020.

Jagan Litech shares closed at 67.40 on February 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 17.22% returns over the last 6 months and 114.31% over the last 12 months.