Jackson Invt Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, down 73.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in March 2023 down 73.84% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2023 up 133.77% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2023 up 130.65% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022.

Jackson Invt EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2022.

Jackson Invt shares closed at 0.19 on March 09, 2020 (BSE)