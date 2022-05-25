Jackson Invt Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore, up 89.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jackson Investments are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore in March 2022 up 89.49% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2022 down 1657.34% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022 down 2166.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.
Jackson Invt shares closed at 0.19 on March 09, 2020 (BSE)
|
|Jackson Investments
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.53
|0.98
|0.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.53
|0.98
|0.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.04
|0.28
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.50
|-0.04
|-0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.22
|0.07
|0.09
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.39
|0.11
|0.17
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.62
|0.57
|0.03
|Other Income
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.62
|0.57
|0.03
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.62
|0.57
|0.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.62
|0.57
|0.03
|Tax
|-0.16
|0.15
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.46
|0.42
|0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.46
|0.42
|0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|29.07
|29.07
|29.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.02
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.02
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.02
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.02
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited