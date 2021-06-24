Jackson Invt Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, up 27.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in March 2021 up 27.61% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021 up 137.97% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021 up 142.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2020.

Jackson Invt EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2020.

Jackson Invt shares closed at 0.19 on March 09, 2020 (BSE)