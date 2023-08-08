English
    Jackson Invt Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 82.27% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jackson Investments are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in June 2023 down 82.27% from Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 109.61% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 107.14% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022.

    Jackson Invt shares closed at 0.19 on March 09, 2020 (BSE)

    Jackson Investments
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.180.141.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.180.141.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.63
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.00--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.060.08
    Depreciation--0.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.140.100.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.02-0.020.21
    Other Income--0.210.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.020.190.28
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.020.190.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.020.190.28
    Tax--0.030.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.020.150.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.020.150.20
    Equity Share Capital29.0729.0729.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.010.01
    Diluted EPS--0.010.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.010.01
    Diluted EPS--0.010.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

