Jackson Invt Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 86.49% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 05:24 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jackson Investments are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 86.49% from Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 104.2% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 103.51% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021.

Jackson Investments
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.13 0.14 0.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.13 0.14 0.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.28
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -0.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.07 0.08 0.07
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.09 0.11 0.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.02 -0.04 0.57
Other Income -- -- 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.02 -0.04 0.57
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.02 -0.04 0.57
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.02 -0.04 0.57
Tax -- -0.01 0.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.02 -0.03 0.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.02 -0.03 0.42
Equity Share Capital 29.07 29.07 29.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.00 0.02
Diluted EPS -- -- 0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.00 0.02
Diluted EPS -- -- 0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited