Jackson Invt Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 86.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jackson Investments are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 86.49% from Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 104.2% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 103.51% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021.
Jackson Invt shares closed at 0.19 on March 09, 2020 (BSE)
|
|Jackson Investments
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.13
|0.14
|0.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.13
|0.14
|0.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.28
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|-0.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.07
|0.08
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.09
|0.11
|0.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|-0.04
|0.57
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|-0.04
|0.57
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.02
|-0.04
|0.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.02
|-0.04
|0.57
|Tax
|--
|-0.01
|0.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.02
|-0.03
|0.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.02
|-0.03
|0.42
|Equity Share Capital
|29.07
|29.07
|29.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
