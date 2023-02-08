Jackson Invt Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 86.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 86.49% from Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 104.2% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 103.51% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021.

Jackson Invt shares closed at 0.19 on March 09, 2020 (BSE)