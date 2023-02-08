English
    Jackson Invt Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 86.49% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 05:24 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jackson Investments are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 86.49% from Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 104.2% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 103.51% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021.

    Jackson Investments
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.130.140.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.130.140.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.28
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-----0.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.080.07
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.090.110.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.02-0.040.57
    Other Income----0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.02-0.040.57
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.02-0.040.57
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.02-0.040.57
    Tax---0.010.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.02-0.030.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.02-0.030.42
    Equity Share Capital29.0729.0729.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.000.02
    Diluted EPS----0.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.000.02
    Diluted EPS----0.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited