Jackson Invt Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, up 18.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in December 2020 up 18.4% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 down 75.09% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 down 84.62% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2019.

Jackson Invt EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2019.

Jackson Invt shares closed at 0.19 on March 09, 2020 (BSE)