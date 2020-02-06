Jackson Invt Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, down 94.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jackson Investments are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in December 2019 down 94.64% from Rs. 4.03 crore in December 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019 up 1831.11% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2019 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2018.
Jackson Invt shares closed at 0.19 on February 05, 2020 (BSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and 0.00% over the last 12 months.
Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.
|Jackson Investments
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'19
|Sep'19
|Dec'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.22
|0.20
|4.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.22
|0.20
|4.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.01
|3.87
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.11
|0.09
|0.08
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.12
|0.09
|0.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|Other Income
|0.14
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.13
|0.00
|0.00
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.13
|0.00
|0.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.13
|0.00
|0.00
|Tax
|0.08
|0.00
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.05
|0.00
|0.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.05
|0.00
|0.00
|Equity Share Capital
|29.07
|29.07
|29.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Feb 6, 2020 11:40 am