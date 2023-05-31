J.Taparia Proj Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, up 14.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in March 2023 up 14.07% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 up 29.49% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 up 20% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

J.Taparia Proj EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2022.

J.Taparia Proj shares closed at 10.65 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 66.93% returns over the last 6 months and 133.55% over the last 12 months.