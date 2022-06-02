J.Taparia Proj Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, up 9075% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in March 2022 up 9075% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 up 179.03% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 up 183.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

J.Taparia Proj EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2021.

J.Taparia Proj shares closed at 4.31 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 28.27% returns over the last 6 months and 256.20% over the last 12 months.