J R Foods Ltd Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore, down 2.27% Y-o-Y

Nov 23, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for J R Foods are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore in September 2022 down 2.27% from Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 up 101.48% from Rs. 2.44 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2022 up 35.71% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.

J R Foods Ltd EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.57 in September 2021.

J R Foods Ltd shares closed at 4.55 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.05% returns over the last 6 months and -51.18% over the last 12 months.

J R Foods
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.39 0.40 0.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.39 0.40 0.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel 0.06 0.06 0.06
Employees Cost 0.02 0.03 0.03
Depreciation 0.15 0.15 0.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.12 0.20 0.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.04 -0.04 -0.04
Other Income -- -- 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.04 -0.04 -0.03
Interest -- -- 2.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.04 -0.04 -2.44
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.04 -0.04 -2.44
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.04 -0.04 -2.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.04 -0.04 -2.44
Equity Share Capital 9.50 9.50 9.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.04 -0.05 -2.57
Diluted EPS 0.04 -0.05 -2.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.04 -0.05 -2.57
Diluted EPS 0.04 -0.05 -2.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction #J R Foods #J R Foods Ltd #Results
first published: Nov 23, 2022 09:33 am