J R Foods Ltd Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore, down 2.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore in September 2022 down 2.27% from Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 up 101.48% from Rs. 2.44 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2022 up 35.71% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.

J R Foods Ltd EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.57 in September 2021.

J R Foods Ltd shares closed at 4.55 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.05% returns over the last 6 months and -51.18% over the last 12 months.