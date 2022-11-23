J R Foods Ltd Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore, down 2.27% Y-o-Y
November 23, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for J R Foods are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore in September 2022 down 2.27% from Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 up 101.48% from Rs. 2.44 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2022 up 35.71% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.
J R Foods Ltd EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.57 in September 2021.
J R Foods Ltd shares closed at 4.55 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.05% returns over the last 6 months and -51.18% over the last 12 months.
|J R Foods
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.39
|0.40
|0.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.39
|0.40
|0.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|0.06
|0.06
|0.06
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.03
|0.03
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.15
|0.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.12
|0.20
|0.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.04
|-0.04
|-0.04
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.04
|-0.04
|-0.03
|Interest
|--
|--
|2.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.04
|-0.04
|-2.44
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.04
|-0.04
|-2.44
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.04
|-0.04
|-2.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.04
|-0.04
|-2.44
|Equity Share Capital
|9.50
|9.50
|9.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.04
|-0.05
|-2.57
|Diluted EPS
|0.04
|-0.05
|-2.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.04
|-0.05
|-2.57
|Diluted EPS
|0.04
|-0.05
|-2.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited