    J R Foods Ltd Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore, down 2.27% Y-o-Y

    November 23, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for J R Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore in September 2022 down 2.27% from Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 up 101.48% from Rs. 2.44 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2022 up 35.71% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.

    J R Foods Ltd EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.57 in September 2021.

    J R Foods Ltd shares closed at 4.55 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.05% returns over the last 6 months and -51.18% over the last 12 months.

    J R Foods
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.390.400.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.390.400.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel0.060.060.06
    Employees Cost0.020.030.03
    Depreciation0.150.150.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.120.200.18
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.04-0.04-0.04
    Other Income----0.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.04-0.04-0.03
    Interest----2.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.04-0.04-2.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.04-0.04-2.44
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.04-0.04-2.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.04-0.04-2.44
    Equity Share Capital9.509.509.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.04-0.05-2.57
    Diluted EPS0.04-0.05-2.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.04-0.05-2.57
    Diluted EPS0.04-0.05-2.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

