J R Foods Ltd Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore, up 8.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore in September 2021 up 8.25% from Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.44 crore in September 2021 down 304.74% from Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021 down 67.44% from Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2020.

J R Foods Ltd shares closed at 8.46 on November 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given 182.94% returns over the last 6 months and 159.51% over the last 12 months.