J R Foods Ltd Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore, down 23.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore in March 2023 down 23.3% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 up 101.18% from Rs. 4.64 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2023 up 104.1% from Rs. 4.63 crore in March 2022.

J R Foods Ltd EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.88 in March 2022.

J R Foods Ltd shares closed at 4.20 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.69% returns over the last 6 months and -22.51% over the last 12 months.