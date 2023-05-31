English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    J R Foods Ltd Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore, down 23.3% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for J R Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore in March 2023 down 23.3% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 up 101.18% from Rs. 4.64 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2023 up 104.1% from Rs. 4.63 crore in March 2022.

    J R Foods Ltd EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.88 in March 2022.

    J R Foods Ltd shares closed at 4.20 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.69% returns over the last 6 months and -22.51% over the last 12 months.

    J R Foods
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.400.350.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.400.350.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.030.06
    Depreciation0.140.15--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.190.155.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.050.02-4.64
    Other Income0.01--0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.050.02-4.63
    Interest----0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.050.02-4.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.050.02-4.64
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.050.02-4.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.050.02-4.64
    Equity Share Capital9.509.509.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.060.02-4.88
    Diluted EPS0.060.02-4.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.060.02-4.88
    Diluted EPS0.060.02-4.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction #J R Foods #J R Foods Ltd #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 09:11 am