J R Foods Ltd Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore, down 23.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for J R Foods are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore in March 2023 down 23.3% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 up 101.18% from Rs. 4.64 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2023 up 104.1% from Rs. 4.63 crore in March 2022.
J R Foods Ltd EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.88 in March 2022.
J R Foods Ltd shares closed at 4.20 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.69% returns over the last 6 months and -22.51% over the last 12 months.
|J R Foods
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.40
|0.35
|0.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.40
|0.35
|0.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.03
|0.06
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.15
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.19
|0.15
|5.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.05
|0.02
|-4.64
|Other Income
|0.01
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.05
|0.02
|-4.63
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.05
|0.02
|-4.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.05
|0.02
|-4.64
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.05
|0.02
|-4.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.05
|0.02
|-4.64
|Equity Share Capital
|9.50
|9.50
|9.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.06
|0.02
|-4.88
|Diluted EPS
|0.06
|0.02
|-4.88
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.06
|0.02
|-4.88
|Diluted EPS
|0.06
|0.02
|-4.88
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited