J R Foods Ltd Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore, up 2.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore in March 2022 up 2.98% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.64 crore in March 2022 up 17.52% from Rs. 5.62 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.63 crore in March 2022 down 1696.55% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2021.

J R Foods Ltd shares closed at 5.31 on June 27, 2022 (BSE)