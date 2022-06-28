 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

J R Foods Ltd Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore, up 2.98% Y-o-Y

Jun 28, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for J R Foods are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore in March 2022 up 2.98% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.64 crore in March 2022 up 17.52% from Rs. 5.62 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.63 crore in March 2022 down 1696.55% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2021.

J R Foods Ltd shares closed at 5.31 on June 27, 2022 (BSE)

J R Foods
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.52 0.39 0.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.52 0.39 0.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 0.00
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 0.94 --
Power & Fuel -- 0.06 --
Employees Cost 0.06 0.08 0.04
Depreciation -- 0.17 0.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.10 0.09 0.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.64 -0.94 0.12
Other Income 0.00 0.04 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.63 -0.90 0.12
Interest 0.00 2.41 5.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.64 -3.32 -5.62
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -4.64 -3.32 -5.62
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.64 -3.32 -5.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.64 -3.32 -5.62
Equity Share Capital 9.50 9.50 9.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.88 -3.49 -5.92
Diluted EPS -4.88 -3.49 -5.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.88 -3.49 -5.92
Diluted EPS -4.88 -3.49 -5.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction #J R Foods #J R Foods Ltd #Results
first published: Jun 28, 2022 09:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.