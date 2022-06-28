J R Foods Ltd Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore, up 2.98% Y-o-Y
June 28, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for J R Foods are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore in March 2022 up 2.98% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.64 crore in March 2022 up 17.52% from Rs. 5.62 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.63 crore in March 2022 down 1696.55% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2021.
J R Foods Ltd shares closed at 5.31 on June 27, 2022 (BSE)
|J R Foods
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.52
|0.39
|0.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.52
|0.39
|0.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|0.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.94
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|0.06
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.06
|0.08
|0.04
|Depreciation
|--
|0.17
|0.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.10
|0.09
|0.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.64
|-0.94
|0.12
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.04
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.63
|-0.90
|0.12
|Interest
|0.00
|2.41
|5.74
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.64
|-3.32
|-5.62
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.64
|-3.32
|-5.62
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.64
|-3.32
|-5.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.64
|-3.32
|-5.62
|Equity Share Capital
|9.50
|9.50
|9.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.88
|-3.49
|-5.92
|Diluted EPS
|-4.88
|-3.49
|-5.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.88
|-3.49
|-5.92
|Diluted EPS
|-4.88
|-3.49
|-5.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited