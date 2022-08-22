J R Foods Ltd Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore, up 57.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore in June 2022 up 57.54% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 up 98.26% from Rs. 2.45 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022 up 22.22% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021.

J R Foods Ltd shares closed at 4.47 on August 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -47.35% returns over the last 6 months and 26.63% over the last 12 months.