J R Foods Ltd Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore, up 57.54% Y-o-Y

Aug 22, 2022 / 10:33 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for J R Foods are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore in June 2022 up 57.54% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 up 98.26% from Rs. 2.45 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022 up 22.22% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021.

J R Foods Ltd shares closed at 4.47 on August 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -47.35% returns over the last 6 months and 26.63% over the last 12 months.

J R Foods
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.40 0.52 0.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.40 0.52 0.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 0.00
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel 0.06 -- 0.04
Employees Cost 0.03 0.06 0.03
Depreciation 0.15 -- 0.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.20 5.10 0.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.04 -4.64 -0.08
Other Income -- 0.00 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.04 -4.63 -0.08
Interest -- 0.00 2.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.04 -4.64 -2.45
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.04 -4.64 -2.45
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.04 -4.64 -2.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.04 -4.64 -2.45
Equity Share Capital 9.50 9.50 9.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 -4.88 -2.58
Diluted EPS -0.05 -4.88 -2.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 -4.88 -2.58
Diluted EPS -0.05 -4.88 -2.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 22, 2022 10:22 am
