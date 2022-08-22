J R Foods Ltd Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore, up 57.54% Y-o-Y
August 22, 2022 / 10:33 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for J R Foods are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore in June 2022 up 57.54% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 up 98.26% from Rs. 2.45 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022 up 22.22% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021.
J R Foods Ltd shares closed at 4.47 on August 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -47.35% returns over the last 6 months and 26.63% over the last 12 months.
|J R Foods
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.40
|0.52
|0.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.40
|0.52
|0.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|0.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|0.06
|--
|0.04
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.06
|0.03
|Depreciation
|0.15
|--
|0.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.20
|5.10
|0.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|-4.64
|-0.08
|Other Income
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|-4.63
|-0.08
|Interest
|--
|0.00
|2.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.04
|-4.64
|-2.45
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.04
|-4.64
|-2.45
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.04
|-4.64
|-2.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.04
|-4.64
|-2.45
|Equity Share Capital
|9.50
|9.50
|9.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|-4.88
|-2.58
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|-4.88
|-2.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|-4.88
|-2.58
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|-4.88
|-2.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited